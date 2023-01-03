S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

Entering the New Year with a Chelsea draw sets the tone for what could and should be a phenomenal second half to the season. What’s more encouraging is the fact that a win was highly attainable for us.

After a painfully long interval from the City Ground, the Reds’ return was strong, sturdy and resolute. A nervy first half gave way to a rapid, cohesive second half brimming with tactical skill.

A show of team spirit couldn’t have been any more evident than Serge Aurier’s goal celebration as he ran to hug Dean Henderson, ensuring he was included.

One point and one place further up the table is all we could have asked for. With just a handful of points separating us from mid-table, maintaining this level of consistency and progression fuels our beliefs.

A Gustavo Scarpa debut on Wednesday when we face the Saints could potentially increase our chances of conquering a ‘winnable’ game.