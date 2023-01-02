Chris Sutton says Antonio Conte's excuses don't justify Tottenham's poor performances this season.

The Italian said his side lack creative players following Sunday's 2-0 defeat by Aston Villa.

Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "He’s the king of excuses isn’t he? They were tired before the World Cup, they were tired after the World Cup, he needs more transfer windows.

"I suppose the question for Spurs fans is have they really progressed under Antonio Conte? I’m not so sure. The performances haven’t been there this season and that’s the bottom line.

"I heard the boos at the end of the game, the Spurs fans showing that they aren’t happy. I’ve seen some of his quotes about not having enough creativity and it’s too much at this moment in time. If you’re a Spurs fan now you are worrying if this team are good enough to finish in the Champions League spots.

"I didn’t think I’d say that at the start of the season, I thought they were an absolute shoo-in but not anymore."

