Ex-Celt Lustig to hang up his boots next month
- Published
Mikael Lustig - a fans' favourite during his trophy-laden spell with Celtic - has announced his retirement from playing.
The AIK right-back, 35, will call time on a 20-year career early next month when the Swedish domestic season ends.
Sweden international Lustig won eight league titles, four Scottish Cups and four League Cups during his seven-and-a-half years with Celtic.
His final game in the hoops was the 2019 Scottish Cup final win over Hearts as Celtic completed the treble treble.
Lustig, capped 94 times, moved to Belgian side Gent that summer then returned home to AIK a year later.
The Swedish club confirmed his retirement, with Lustig saying: “It has been a great honour for me to play in AIK and I will remember this time in my life for a long time to come.
"Now we're running into the title, five games remain and the first is a derby on Sunday.”