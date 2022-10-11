Conte on Kulusevski, Kane and Champions League preparation
- Published
Alex Howell, BBC Sport football reporter
Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media ahead of Tottenham's match against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.
Here are the main lines from his press conference:
On squad fitness: "Kulusevski did a bit of training but he is not available tomorrow. Lucas Moura will be involved on the bench."
There is a chance that Kulusevski could play against Everton this weekend. Conte said that he is almost ready after receiving a positive MRI scan.
Conte said he spoke to doctors and they said Spurs could have 5% of risk if Kulusevski faced Frankfurt but it would be "stupid" to take that chance.
Harry Kane has started the Premier League season very well but has not yet scored in the Champions League this season. Conte says that Kane is an important player, wants to "improve himself" and that he asks his players everyday to push themselves.
Conte added: "I think Harry has started really well this season. We are working to continue to do well and improve. Harry can go to huge levels. He's so important for us. He is scoring in the Premier League, we need that in the Champions League."
On fixture congestion and rotating players: "It’s not simple and a difficult situation for all the teams and clubs. To play every three days is a big effort. We have to try and manage the situation in the best possible way. But at the same time you know you have to make rotations and at the same time you need to get results otherwise there is a lot of criticism. We have our fingers crossed to have all the players available."
Conte was asked if his team need luck in front of goal and said: "A bit of luck is important. I don't like to think that you need luck. The most important thing is the work and to know very well the game and everything about your opponent. To make sure your team are really well prepared to face the game in the right way."