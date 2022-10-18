Frank on contract rumours, Toney abuse and facing Chelsea
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's game against Chelsea.
Here are the key lines from the Brentford boss:
On speculation he is set to sign a new contract, he said: "There are a lot of rumours out there. One thing for sure is I'm very happy here."
Christian Norgaard is increasing his running in training, but Thomas Strakosha and Pontus Jansson are out until the World Cup.
On the racial abuse received by Ivan Toney, Frank said: "All that abuse is a disgrace in every aspect and we need to do everything we can to keep educating people."
He praised Toney's "strong character" and said the club have done all it can to help him.
The win over Brighton pleased Frank, mainly because of "the character shown on the pitch".
He said Graham Potter has a "talented and gifted" Chelsea squad but said the Bees are prepared.
