T﻿homas Frank has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's game against Chelsea.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Brentford boss:

O﻿n speculation he is set to sign a new contract, he said: "There are a lot of rumours out there. One thing for sure is I'm very happy here."

C﻿hristian Norgaard is increasing his running in training, but Thomas Strakosha and Pontus Jansson are out until the World Cup.

O﻿n the racial abuse received by Ivan Toney, Frank said: "All that abuse is a disgrace in every aspect and we need to do everything we can to keep educating people."

H﻿e praised Toney's "strong character" and said the club have done all it can to help him.

T﻿he win over Brighton pleased Frank, mainly because of "the character shown on the pitch".

H﻿e said Graham Potter has a "talented and gifted" Chelsea squad but said the Bees are prepared.

