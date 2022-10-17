None of Leicester’s 10 Premier League home games against Leeds have been drawn, with the Foxes winning six and losing four.

Leeds have kept just one clean sheet in their past 16 Premier League games against Leicester, a 2-0 away win in March 2002.

Following their promotion back to the Premier League in 2020, Leeds won six of their first seven midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) league games (L1), scoring 19 goals, conceding five and keeping four clean sheets. Since then, they’re winless in six such games (D2 L4), scoring four goals and conceding 23.