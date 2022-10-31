Arsenal are "the new Manchester City", according to former Aston Villa and Wales full-back Neil Taylor, who could not hide his admiration after the Gunners crushed Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

M﻿ikel Arteta's side have won 10 of their opening 12 Premier League games and reclaimed their position at the top of the table with a 5-0 victory at Emirates Stadium.

"﻿You can see their fluidity, their soft diagonals into the box, runners from deep and, of course, their high press," Taylor told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"﻿Obviously, Arteta spent a lot of time at Manchester City and will have taken a lot from Pep Guardiola. The fundamentals are the same.

"﻿They've got goals across the team and their pressing is off the chart. I believe that they can win the league if they keep everybody fit."

E﻿x-West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker has also been impressed by Arsenal, but offered a note of caution.

"﻿I still feel they are more defensively vulnerable than City," he said. "William Saliba is fantastic, but Gabriel is more questionable. He gave the chance to Jesse Lingard and if that had gone in it would have been a different game."

