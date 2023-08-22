Lewis Hall, who has completed a move to Newcastle United on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy, says he is "honoured" to be with the club.

The left-back leaves Chelsea having made 12 senior appearances and being named the club's academy player of the year for last season.

Speaking to the club website, the 18-year-old said: "I'm very proud. Me and my family are Newcastle fans, and for me and my brother growing up, it was drilled into us that we were Newcastle. It's a big club and I can't wait to get started.

"I got a lot of experience last year in some big fixtures and I was really proud of the way I progressed as a player and a person. To now be here at Newcastle, the club that I've supported since I was a kid, I'm honoured and very proud to wear this shirt.

"It's very exciting. When you look back on last season and the way the team performed – not just the results, but the performances the team were putting in – it was amazing.

"There's so many talented players and we've got the Champions League now as well so there's many different competitions that I know the team will be wanting to do well in, and hopefully get a trophy or two as well."

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe said on the signing: "I'm delighted to welcome Lewis to Newcastle United.

"He is a player we have tracked closely, as have a number of clubs, so it's very pleasing to secure him and to add a player of his quality, versatility and high potential to our squad."