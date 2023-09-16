Celtic 3-0 Dundee: What the manager said

Dundee manager Tony Docherty is questioning the penalty award that allowed David Turnbull to open the scoring in Celtic's win.

"There are a lot of aspects I was pleased with the performance," he tells BBC Scotland. "In the first half, we executed the game plan really well and probably had the best opportunity of the first half.

"I am really disappointed with the penalty decision. I thought it was really soft. I've looked back at it a few times myself and I think it was a really harsh decision against us and that first goal is a really important one.

"Celtic are a good team and our season won't be defined by a defeat at Celtic Park. What will define it is how we react next week.

"The boys are disappointed - and that's how I want them to be - because they put a lot into it."