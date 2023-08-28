Southampton have announced a new three-year contract for midfielder Will Smallbone, who is "looking forward to the future".

Having been a Saint since the age of eight, the 23-year-old has committed his future to the club.

On his new contract, he said: "I'm happy to finally get it over the line and I'm looking forward to the future.

"Not being here last year, coming back and seeing the change and everything that's happened has been a breath of fresh air.

"I was really excited to work with the manager, having played against them last year and their style of play. I thought it was something that would really help me.

"The belief and positivity in the side and myself has only grown since I've come back."