Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

A change of scenery now for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's men embark on a Europa League campaign fixture against LASK. They’d have preferred a Champions League tie of course but it wasn’t to be, but the way they’ve started this season suggests they’ll be back there soon enough.

Apart from an old habit of going behind in games, the Reds are looking the part again. What looked a tough opening set of fixtures has turned into an excellent start going into a good looking game at home to West Ham on Sunday. They have a resilience about them - highlighted by their recovery from a poor first half at Wolves to score three second-half goals – and they were without Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Step forward Jarrell Quansah, who played with an assurance and calmness belying his 20 years. I’ve been so impressed with him, and while he may be one for the future in many ways, he could also be one for the present too. That’s a huge bonus.

Much has been made of Liverpool’s new look midfield and the player who seems to stand out each week is Dominik Szoboszlai, who looks like he’s been there for years. He’s been the driving force so often, and with Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic all in the mix too, it’s an exciting group, capable of both providing goals and supplying them for the front three.

Early days, but Klopp will be delighted with what he’s seen so far. A platform for a really strong domestic campaign seems to have been built.

