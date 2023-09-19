Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Tom Heaton, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Sofyan Amrabat, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Amad Diallo, Antony and Jadon Sancho.

What do they have in common? They are players currently unavailable to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

At least nine would be likely to feature in Ten Hag's strongest matchday squad. Five would be in his starting line-up.

United have started the season dreadfully. And any manager at Old Trafford, specifically one who oversees three defeats in a five-game period, will come under pressure - unfairly or not.

But it's hard not to retain optimism that things will kick into gear when Ten Hag has the options he expected before the season.

Concerns loom over how Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi ultimately tactically outwitted the Dutchman on Saturday. Of course they do.

But underneath the predictable reactionary crisis storm swirling over M16 is that of a coach who has earned credit and deserves the simple understanding of the nightmare situation he is in.

Progress won't be linear - it never is in all forms of life. But ask Arsenal fans whether they are enjoying life after sticking with Mikel Arteta. Or Liverpool's. Or even Manchester City's. The answer is obvious.

