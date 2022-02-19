Brighton 0-3 Burnley - Sean Dyche reaction

Burnley boss Sean Dyche speaking to BBC MOTD: "It was really pleased; over the last four or five games, since Arsenal, there has been a real shift in mentality. We're never far away, but since that game the performances have been good against some top sides. Six points out of that, generally, on a normal season, you'd be happy with that. Obviously, we'd like more points. I thought we were excellent against Liverpool, maybe the knock-on effect from that performance went into today.

"We scored goals, that is the difference [to earlier in the season]. We created chances; that's been the difference all season. There hasn't been much wrong with our defensive shape or the way we've worked as a side. The energy of the performances have been good and we looked a real threat today. Wout [Weghorst] has come in and done fantastic for us, but others were looking a threat.

On the relegation battle: "It is tough down there, but there is a lot to build on and a lot of positives. It is one result, but an important one. The last one doesn't guarantee the next one, but it'll bring a lift in confidence."

On Weghorst: "I've seen him in training, I'd be amazed if he doesn't score more goals. He has been a breath of fresh air; defensively, he works for the team. He is a top pro."