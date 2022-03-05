Aston Villa v Southampton: Confirmed team news
Steven Gerrard makes two changes to his Aston Villa side from last week's 2-0 win at Brighton.
Both of them come in the back four, with Calum Chambers and Ashley Young replacing Ezri Konsa and Lucas Digne. Both Konsa and Digne are left out of the 20 completely.
Aston Villa: Martínez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Young, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Watkins, Ings, Coutinho.
Subs: Olsen, Sanson, Buendía, Traoré, Hause, Bailey, Chrisene, Iroegbunam, O'Reilly.
Southampton also make two changes from their 2-0 win over Norwich last week. Again they come in the back four with Jack Stephens and Romain Perraud replacing Mohammed Salisu and Kyle Walker-Peters.
Southampton: Forster, Livramento, Stephens, Bednarek, Perraud, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Adams, Broja.
Subs: Caballero, Walker-Peters, Armstrong, Redmond, Djenepo, Smallbone, Diallo, Walcott, Valery.