Aston Villa v Southampton: Confirmed team news

Steven Gerrard makes two changes to his Aston Villa side from last week's 2-0 win at Brighton.

Both of them come in the back four, with Calum Chambers and Ashley Young replacing Ezri Konsa and Lucas Digne. Both Konsa and Digne are left out of the 20 completely.

Aston Villa: Martínez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Young, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Watkins, Ings, Coutinho.

Subs: Olsen, Sanson, Buendía, Traoré, Hause, Bailey, Chrisene, Iroegbunam, O'Reilly.