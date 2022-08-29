We asked you for your post-match thoughts after Brentford earned a late point against Everton.

Here are some of your comments:

Mike: Opportunity missed for Brentford who should have won this one. Everton didn’t offer a lot - if they hadn’t scored first and shut up shop I think Brentford would have scored a few. Brentford will feel it is two points dropped. Frank Lampard has a tough job on his hands but has passionate support from Everton fans.

Ian: Everton came to frustrate. Blatant time-wasting from them and poor refereeing. VAR penalty decision not finalised - check for handball, no result shown on screen. VAR a waste of time.

Jon: Brentford absolutely controlled that game and were unlucky not to get all three points. Lampard should be embarrassed by how poor Everton are right now, getting bullied by teams they would’ve beaten a few years ago.

Carlito: Everton pressed and rushed us. It got scrappy and our final-third play wasn’t great - misses and wrong passes. That said, we hit the woodwork plenty of times! They started the second half well, but we came back. Fair result.