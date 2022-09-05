Toney's hat-trick sees him feature in Garth's team of the week

Brentford thrashed Leeds on Saturday and a hat-trick from Ivan Toney sees him feature in Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"The penalty given for the tackle on Toney was dubious, but there was nothing remotely doubtful about the way the Brentford striker put away his hat-trick.

"Each goal was brilliantly taken, but his third was quite special. The vision was only matched by his composure, and the execution of the chip that exposed Illan Meslier's mistake. It left the entire Leeds defence at Toney's mercy - and the striker showed none.

"As for talk of Toney playing for England - I don't see why not. If he can stay as calm playing for England as he does for Brentford then he's a must."

