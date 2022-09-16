Sutton's prediction: 0-2

This is a massive game for Nottingham Forest too, after they lost 3-2 to Bournemouth last time out at the City Ground, after leading 2-0.

I thought the manner of that defeat could be damaging for Forest and their fans, and we might find out how resilient they are here because Fulham will have a real go at them.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice when Fulham won this fixture 4-0 in the Championship last season. Forest fans won't thank me for saying this, but I don't think they will keep Mitrovic quiet this time either, even though they have a completely different team.

Russell's prediction: 1-1

Like us, Forest need a home win but I actually think this will end up a draw. Fulham look pretty solid and they haven't changed too much, while there is a lot of bedding-in to be done at Forest.

