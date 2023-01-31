Livingston to host Queen's Park in Scottish Cup

Livingston will play Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup fifth round, after the Championship leaders beat Inverness Caley Thistle 2-0 in tonight's rearranged fourth round tie.

However, Queen's Park place is the competition is in doubt after they fielded an ineligible player.

Euan Henderson joined on loan from Hearts after the tie was postponed on 21 January, but Scottish FA rules state that only those registered before the initial date are permitted to play.

The game is scheduled be played at Almondvale on 11 February (15:00).