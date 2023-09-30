Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool: Key stats
Joel Matip’s own goal (95:31) was the latest winning goal scored against Liverpool in the Premier League on record.
Tottenham are the first side to score a 90th minute winner in back-to-back home Premier League games since Burnley in October/November 2016.
Tottenham are one of only two sides to remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season alongside Arsenal. Liverpool have suffered their first defeat since April against Man City, ending their 17-game run without a defeat in the competition.
Tottenham secured their first Premier League win against Liverpool since October 2017, ending their 11-game winless run against the Reds in the competition.
Liverpool have had four players sent off in the Premier League this season; it’s the first time in the competition’s history that a side has been given four reds in their opening seven games of a campaign. Their four red cards in their last six Premier League games are as many as in their previous 178 matches in the competition combined beforehand.
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson made eight saves in this game - the most he’s made in a single Premier League match.