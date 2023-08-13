Hearts 0-0 Kilmarnock: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Hearts dominated possession, if little else, throughout the game. Instead, Killie looked more like nabbing a goal on the counter attack when they picked the ball off in midfield.

The Ayrshire side's back-three of Lewis Mayo, Robbie Deas and Findlay were happy to sit in, soaking up the pressure, knowing that Hearts had no clue how to break down the low block.

Yutaro Oda and Kyosuke Tagawa huffed and puffed, but the ball wasn't bouncing for them or for Shankland - who had one of his poorest games for the Tynecastle club.

It was only when Kenneth Vargas came on that Hearts looked a little dangerous - but it was far too little, far too late. They were disjointed and just didn't look like scoring.