'Fenerbahce could send Kent out on loan'

Ryan Kent could be sent out on loan by Fenerbahce if the Turkish club sign two of three transfer targets only a month after the 26-year-old winger signed a four-year contract after leaving Rangers. (Fotomac), external

Watford are weighing up a move for former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, but the Championship club could face competition for the 27-year-old Colombian from teams in Saudi Arabia and LaLiga outfit Granada. (Daily Mail, print edition)

