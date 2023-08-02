T﻿ransfer news: City want Gvardiol deal done before Community Shield

Gossip column graphic

Manchester City want to sign RB Leipzig's 21-year-old Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol before facing Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday. (Mail)

City are also keen on Rennes and Belgium winger Jeremy Doku, 21, as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez. (Fabrizio Romano)

Guardiola also sees Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise as an option to replace Mahrez and Eagles boss Roy Hodgson has said it will be difficult to keep the France Under-21 international this summer. (Athletic - subscription)

Meanwhile, Liverpool are considering a move City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. (Independent)

Bernardo Silva is desperate to join Barcelona, but the La Liga champions' financial situation makes a move for the attacking midfielder unlikely. (Sport - in Spanish)

Finally, City winger Carlos Borges is close to joining Ajax in a deal worth £17m. (Athletic - subscription)

