Manchester City want to sign RB Leipzig's 21-year-old Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol before facing Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday. (Mail), external

City are also keen on Rennes and Belgium winger Jeremy Doku, 21, as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Guardiola also sees Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise as an option to replace Mahrez and Eagles boss Roy Hodgson has said it will be difficult to keep the France Under-21 international this summer. (Athletic - subscription), external

Meanwhile, Liverpool are considering a move City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. (Independent), external

Bernardo Silva is desperate to join Barcelona, but the La Liga champions' financial situation makes a move for the attacking midfielder unlikely. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Finally, City winger Carlos Borges is close to joining Ajax in a deal worth £17m. (Athletic - subscription), external

