Manchester United completed the signing of striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta on Saturday.

Here are some of your thoughts on the transfer:

Mark: I think he has vast potential, and he will thrive at Old Trafford. He just needs a little bit of time and support to reach that potential.

Terry: He's young enough to mould and learn, might take a season to settle. We need somebody in the box, a target to score goals but also make space and take defenders out for others. We also need 10-15 goals from Antony, Garnacho and Sancho to be title challengers.

Royston: Hojlund is a rough diamond, a very expensive one in my view. Given his physical attributes and footballing ability, Ten Hag must have seen something in this boy to become a top striker and fits well in his system. Not concerned that he hasn't got a great goal record now but with the creative force United have, the goals should flow.

Paul: We spent £30m on Rooney at 18. The price is the price. Yes it's inflated, but the whole industry is inflated prices.

Cam: Good for the future but the money should have been spent on Harry Kane. I've no idea why Man Utd are pursuing so many midfielders. Man Utd should have gone for Kane first before any other player and then built the team around him. Hojlund is a good signing, but not the marquee signing Man Utd need.