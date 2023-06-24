Celtic agree fee for attacker Tilio - gossip

Celtic have agreed a fee with Melbourne City to sign Australia striker Marco Tilio, 21. (Daily Record), external

Celtic target Yang Hyun-Jun is frustrated as Gangwon refuse to sell the 21-year-old winger during their fight to avoid relegation. (Naver Sports via Scottish Sun, external)

Celtic are set to form a feeder club partnership with Austrian second-tier side Admira Wacker. (Herald), external

Read the rest of Saturday's Scottish gossip.