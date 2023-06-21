Mainstay Ramadani helps Albania to victory

Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani put in another tireless midfield shift to help Albania boost their Euro 2024 qualifying hopes with a 3-1 win in the Faroe Islands.

Ramadani has played every minute of the Albanians' three games so far and took his cap tally to 27 in Torshavn as his side made it back-to-back wins after their opening defeat to Poland.

The latest victory leaves Albania sitting second in Group E, a point behind the Czech Republic, as they try to qualify for the Euros for just the second time in their history.