Not the most surprising answer, however Kevin de Bruyne is the best player to play against us.
Having only been a Premier League outfit in recent times, we’ve only come up against the elite within the last decade, and Man City remain the only side we’ve never taken a point off in the top flight.
De Bruyne is a huge reason why. He has the lot, sensational passing range in particular, plus he generally dictates the pace of the game.
City have a wealth of talent but De Bruyne can control and win a game on his own - his class and intelligence with the ball is the best I’ve seen.
He'll go down as a Premier League great without doubt.
