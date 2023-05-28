Steven MacLean expects an emotional occasion at McDiarmid Park on Sunday as St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson bids farewell.

The 35-year-old midfielder, currently injured, is expected to call time on his career at the end of the season.

Davidson, who earned a testimonial at the Perth club, was signed in 2009 from Livingston along with Dave Mackay and has become a fans’ favourite.

Injury deprived him of a Scottish Cup winners' medal in 2014 but he was part of the team that lifted the trophy in 2021 as part of their unforgettable double.

"Where do I start?” manager MacLean said of Davidson’s impact. “Him and Dave Mackay got brought into the club on a double deal and it is probably the best bit of business the club have ever done.

"He has been my team-mate, I have coached him - unfortunately I have not managed him yet, that would have been tough I suppose - but what a guy.

"The best word I could use to describe Murray is that he's a warrior. He has been a warrior for this football club and a great servant to it.

"He will be missed, as a friend as well. Yes, it will be emotional on Sunday for him and everyone at the club."