Analysis: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

The beaming smile on the face of Ian Rush, Liverpool's all-time leading scorer, said it all.

Mohamed Salah had just bundled the Reds into the lead against Brentford to became the first player in the club's history to score in nine consecutive home appearances in all competitions, while his winner was his 100th goal for the Reds at Anfield.

Salah is level with Steven Gerrard on 186 goals but he still has an awful long way to go to get anywhere near Rush's 346.

But while Salah is firing on all cylinders, Liverpool still have an outside chance of finishing in the top four.

They have now won six successive Premier League games, with each of the last five being by one goal.

However, they are running out of games and their slow start to the season could yet see them come up short in the race for a Champions League spot.

"We need to keep winning so that was the main thing for us today," said Salah, who has now scored 30 goals or more in all competitions in four of his six seasons at Liverpool.

"We take it game by game, we will just see. We need to keep going."