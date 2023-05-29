Leicester 'have to get rid of the dead wood'

Leicester City need to get rid of the "dead wood" and focus on rebuilding around "young, hungry players", according to former Foxes winger Matt Piper.

After the club's relegation to the Championship, Piper said now is the time to get rid of those on big wages who don't want to be there.

"You have got to be ruthless with the dead wood who aren’t going to play - who you don’t see a future with," he told BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast.

"You can’t leave them on big contracts. Pay them off if you have to and get them out the door.

"I’m talking [Jannik] Vestergaard, [Ryan] Bertrand. I’m not being nasty to these guys, but they shouldn’t be in plans for the rebuild for next season.

"You want young, hungry players who, when they pull the shirt on, feel pride and duty to the great Leicester fans who come in the stadium and they want to please them week in, week out.

"You want to rebuild with a passion and desire to prove people wrong and say: 'I play for the former Premier League champions, former FA Cup winners in recent history - and I want those times to come again.' Players have to have that."

