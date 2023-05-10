'Magnificent achievement' - Kettlewell praises award nominee Van Veen

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell says his side are "lucky to have" Kevin van Veen as he congratulated the striker on being nominated for player of the year.

Van Veen is on the shortlist alongside Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi from champions Celtic, with the winner to be announced on Sunday.

“To be nominated for the award is an incredible achievement in itself,” Kettlewell said.

“Since my arrival, Kevin has shown determination, enthusiasm and 100% focus to everything that we have tried to do.

“We are lucky to have him leading the line up front but he is also an excellent team-mate.

“When you look at the players who are also up for nomination, they are some of the best in the league. With the season that Kevin has had, he has every right to be in that illustrious group.

“I want to personally congratulate Kevin on this magnificent achievement.”