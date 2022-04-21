Brentford v Tottenham: What does the form show?

Only Chelsea have won more points in Premier League London derbies this season than Brentford (14).

Tottenham have won just one of their past 11 away London derbies in the Premier League (D3 L7), and could lose their sixth consecutive away London derby for the first time in their history.

Brentford have won all five league games former Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen has started. He could become the 26th different player to score against Tottenham having previously played for them in the competition.