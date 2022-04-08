Team news - Newcastle v Wolves
Newcastle make two changes to the side beaten 5-1 by Tottenham.
Javier Manquillo and Joe Willock each make way for Emil Krafth and Bruno Guimarães.
Newcastle remember are trying to avoid four defeats on the spin tonight. They've not had a losing run of over three league matches all season.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Schar, Joelinton, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Krafth, Wood, Fraser, Burn, Guimaraes.
Wolves by contrast have three wins from their last four matches.
They make two changes as Leander Dendoncker and Daniel Podence miss out.
Lee Cundle and Hwang Hee-Chan come in.
Wolves XI: Sa, Marcal, Trincao, Boly, Coady, Silva, Jonny, Kilman, Hwang, Moutinho, Cundle.