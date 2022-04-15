Smith urges players to 'do what people have already said is not doable'

Dean Smith believes Saturday's game against Manchester United is the perfect opportunity for his players to prove people wrong in Norwich's fight for Premier League survival.

He said: "I am a realist and I know how difficult it is going to be, there are no 'gimmes' in the Premier League.

"We are travelling to Old Trafford next, the Theatre of Dreams - and what a tough place to go.

"But we have got that renewed confidence from what four points in the last two games brings you.

"We are looking forward to the game. Let's try to climb that mountain and do what people have already said is not doable.

"We just want to keep working hard, trying to perform well and trying to get better, develop and learn from our mistakes and reflect from each game.

"If you can do that, there is going to be progression and development, which is all you can want from your team."