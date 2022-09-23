S﻿t Mirren hitkid Kieran Offord inspired Scotland Under-19s to a comeback victory over Malta.

O﻿fford, 18, who is on loan to Alloa Athletic for the season, netted a double as the Scots overturned a half-time deficit for a 3-1 victory in Slovenia.

B﻿illy Stark's side, having lost 2-0 Croatia in the opening friendly, wrap up the trip against USA on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, St Mirren midfielder Jay Henderson will be out to impress for Scotland Under-21s on familiar territory this weekend.

The 20-year-old has been added to the squad for the friendly against Northern Ireland at St Mirren's SMiSA Stadium on Sunday.