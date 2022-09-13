Celtic - presser points
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou spoke to the media in Warsaw on the eve of his side's Champions League Group F game against Shakhtar Donetsk. Here's the best of what was said...
When asked about a potential tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, he said: "I have learned to respect people's culture and abide by whatever obligations I have personally and whatever the club has - and that's what we will be doing tomorrow."
Postecoglou understands the context of the Ukrainians playing in Poland but says Celtic have a responsibility to themselves.
He was frustrated at Celtic not pushing Real Madrid harder in their 3-0 defeat last week.
Centre-half Carl Starfelt and midfielder James McCarthy are both missing.