T﻿homas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

C﻿ounty marginally looked the tidier side in building up from the back and up to the final third.

J﻿ordan White was effective at holding the ball up, and Kazeem Olaigbe and William Akio were lively.

T﻿he problem was composure in key areas. Too often the ball was overrun or given away in dangerous parts of the pitch.

T﻿hat let St Johnstone off the hook. With new signings still bedding in, Malky Mackay will hope the positive signs augur well for improved performances and goals. Four from seven games is a poor return so far.

It took them 11 games to get a first league win last season despite some good performances, so the County boss won't be panicking by any means.