Analysis: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton

G﻿ary Rose, BBC Sport at Anfield: "Brighton fans had been promised to expect exciting but risky football by pundits from their new coach, Roberto de Zerbi, and that is exactly what they got at Anfield.

"﻿While the team itself was largely the same as Graham Potter's for his final game the - 5-2 win against Leicester - before he departed for Chelsea, the Italian clearly put his stamp on it with a bold, attacking display from the outset.

"﻿Few teams will come to Anfield and score three goals, even fewer will find themselves 2-0 up and to have not just done that, but also show fight to get back level after going 3-2 down will be hugely encouraging for Brighton fans as they look forward to life after Potter."