Analysis: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton
- Published
Gary Rose, BBC Sport at Anfield: "Brighton fans had been promised to expect exciting but risky football by pundits from their new coach, Roberto de Zerbi, and that is exactly what they got at Anfield.
"While the team itself was largely the same as Graham Potter's for his final game the - 5-2 win against Leicester - before he departed for Chelsea, the Italian clearly put his stamp on it with a bold, attacking display from the outset.
"Few teams will come to Anfield and score three goals, even fewer will find themselves 2-0 up and to have not just done that, but also show fight to get back level after going 3-2 down will be hugely encouraging for Brighton fans as they look forward to life after Potter."