Analysis: Brighton 1-0 Leeds

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

An improved second-half performance was not enough for Jesse Marsch’s side on Saturday as the Yorkshire club slipped to a first defeat of the season at Brighton.

Leeds, who claimed a magnificent win at home to Chelsea at Elland Road last Sunday, were poor in possession in the first half and barely tested Robert Sanchez in the Seagulls’ goal.

Pascal Gross’ opener came just as the visitors were beginning to trouble Graham Potter’s side in the final third. Luis Sinisterra very nearly put them ahead against the run of play before the in-form Rodrigo flashed a shot against the side-netting after cutting on to his left foot.

Overall, however, Leeds can have few complaints with the outcome of the match and could have lost by a much heavier margin.

Nobody in the Leeds camp will have allowed themselves to get carried away by that 3-0 win over Thomas Tuchel’s side, but Marsch’s team fell below the standards they set themselves this weekend.