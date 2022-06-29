Dunne hails character of new St Mirren signings

Charles Dunne, vibrant as ever, has ben giving his view on St Mirren's early pre-season preparations.

Manager Stephen Robinson has been putting Dunne and his team-mates through their paces at their camp in Belfast.

"Can't complain, it's good facilities," the defender told St Mirren's club channel. "It's good for all the new boys as well. They're good boys, the manager always picks good characters that'll get on with the group.

"We did a quiz yesterday. People might think I don't know anything, but my team won so we get one less run today."