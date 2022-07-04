Sam Johnstone says he is "at the peak of his career" after joining Crystal Palace last week.

"I had my loans growing up, done four years at West Brom which was great and now it's time to do another step and go again," he told Palace's official website, external.

Johnstone is excited by Patrick Vieira's style of football and is ready for the competition he'll face with Vicente Guaita and Jack Butland.

"I met the manager, which was good,” he said. “I hear all good things about him and can’t wait to work under him.

"As everyone knows, the goalkeepers are together, separate [from the main group] most days, so you need to push each other and support each other.

"I feel like that’s what this group has. The lads are working hard, pushing each other but having a good time at the same time."