Hearts hero Drew Busby dies at 74

Former Hearts forward Drew Busby has died at the age of 74.

He scored 84 goals in 256 competitive matches for the Edinburgh side between 1973 and 1979.

Busby started his career with Third Lanark and had the distinction of scoring their last-ever goal before they went out of business in 1967. He then had three years with Airdrie before joining Hearts for what was a club record fee of £35,000.

After leaving Tynecastle, he had a spell in Canada with Toronto Blizzard and then returned to Scotland to see out his career with Morton and Queen of the South.