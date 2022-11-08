Brentford v Gillingam: Team news
- Published
Midfielder Christian Norgaard is set to feature for Brentford the first time since August in Tuesday's Carabao Cup third-round tie against League Two side Gillingham.
Striker Ivan Toney will also start the match, with manager Thomas Frank vowing to name a strong line-up as the Bees look to reach the last 16.
Midfielder Vitaly Janelt is a fitness doubt, while Kristoffer Ajer (knee), Shandon Baptiste (muscle), Charlie Goode (knee), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Pontuss Jansson (hamstring) and Thomas Strakosha are all unavailable.
Gillingham, who beat League One Exeter City on penalties in the last round, go into Tuesday's game on a five-match winless run.
Who else do you think will start for Brentford? Predict Frank's line-up