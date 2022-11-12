St Mirren 1-1 Rangers: Familiar frailties cost visitors once again

B﻿BC Scotland's Andy Campbell

In the absence of Connor Goldson and Ben Davies, Rangers lined up with youngster Leon King and midfielder James Sands in central defence against St Mirren.

The makeshift partnership coped well enough in the first half but were badly caught out at the Jonah Ayunga goal.

But Rangers' failure was not entirely defensive, with the midfield and attack only fleetingly carving open the Buddies' back line.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has gone in to recent games without a clutch of first-team regulars and top scorer Antonio Colak was unavailable for the trip to Paisley. But, even with that backdrop, the stats do not look good for the Dutchman with 12 points dropped from 15 league games - three more than Celtic have dropped in the whole of 2022.