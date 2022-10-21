T﻿ottenham boss Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League game against Newcastle.

H﻿ere are the key lines from his news conference:

W﻿hile Emerson Royal is available following suspension, Dejan Kulusevski could be out injured until after the World Cup.

W﻿hen asked whether he would need to strengthen his squad in January as a result of Kulusevski's injury, Conte said: "You have important injuries and you need to face the situation in the best possible way and then we'll see the situation and if we need to do something or continue in the same way."

T﻿he Italian defended his 3-5-2 formation after questions were raised following the defeat against Manchester United, saying: "I don't think we lose the game for the formation otherwise we won the game against Everton with a 3-5-2."

C﻿onte admitted that the loss against United was "difficult" but said he "didn't complain about the commitment of the players". He added that United "showed to be the better team".

O﻿n Newcastle, he said Eddie Howe's side will be "dangerous in the future" competing for a place in the Champions League and for trophies.

