S﻿teven Gerrard says he wanted to bring back memorable achievements at Aston Villa, but "it wasn't to be".

"I would like to thank everyone connected to Aston Villa Football Club, for the support shown to me during my time there," he said in an Instagram post., external

"I would personally like to thank the board of directors, the players and all the staff for their hard work

"To the fans, it is regrettable that it didn’t work out in the end, but I owe you a debt of gratitude for the way you welcomed me into your club, and continued to push the team on during difficult times.

"Aston Villa is a club with a special history, I really wanted to bring back those memorable achievements, unfortunately it wasn’t to be. I wish everyone at the club all the very best for the future."