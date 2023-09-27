Bournemouth 'feel they are on a journey'

BBC Sport senior football reporter Simon Stone has been speaking to The Football News show about the feeling around Bournemouth as a club after some big changes in the past 12 months: "Their position is precarious, but I think they feel they are on a journey.

"They've obviously had a major managerial change during the summer, they had an ownership change last summer, I think they feel there is a pathway there the club are going on, a journey that the club is going on and the feeling is very positive.

"But clearly they are a football club and they need to get results to make what they feel appear real to the fans and everyone else in the game."

On how they retain their identity, he said: "That is the difficult bit. Bournemouth is a community club, you can tell from the size of the stadium, everything about Bournemouth is in that stadium.

"But, they are a Premier League club as well and we know the league is a global brand and it would be fair to assume the new ownership that has come in want to tap into that global market."

