Harvey Elliott is looking like he could break into the first team this season, says former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison.

Elliott spent 2020-21 on loan at Blackburn in the Championship and has impressed in pre-season, featuring regularly in Jurgen Klopp's midfield three rather than higher up the pitch.

Hutchison told the Football Daily podcast: "I've been speaking to [former Reds midfielder] Jason McAteer and he said the upturn and form with Harvey Elliott has been astonishing.

"He was brilliant last season on loan. He's starting to look like a first-teamer.

"Jurgen Klopp might look to offload one or two and push a couple of the youngsters closer to the first team."

