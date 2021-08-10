Is 'astonishing' Elliott close to first team?
- Published
Harvey Elliott is looking like he could break into the first team this season, says former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison.
Elliott spent 2020-21 on loan at Blackburn in the Championship and has impressed in pre-season, featuring regularly in Jurgen Klopp's midfield three rather than higher up the pitch.
Hutchison told the Football Daily podcast: "I've been speaking to [former Reds midfielder] Jason McAteer and he said the upturn and form with Harvey Elliott has been astonishing.
"He was brilliant last season on loan. He's starting to look like a first-teamer.
"Jurgen Klopp might look to offload one or two and push a couple of the youngsters closer to the first team."
Hear more from Hutchinson (from 16'23) on the full episode of Football Daily on BBC Sounds