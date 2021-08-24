EFL Cup: Villa meet Barrow for first time

Aston Villa travel to League Two Barrow in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday (19:45 BST), in what is the first ever meeting between the clubs.

Manager Dean Smith is hoping Villa, 2019-20 finalists and five-time winners, can take another step in the right direction following Saturday's 2-0 win over Newcastle.

"It's going to take time for a lot of teams to find their feet. Unfortunately, players are at different levels in terms of their fitness," Smith said.

"Saturday was a building block to where we need them to be. But it's a building block in the right direction because it was better than last week - although it didn't take much to be better than the first half last week."

Ollie Watkins remains a doubt (knee) and Bertrand Traore (hamstring) is out - however, summer signing Leon Bailey could start after a hamstring issue kept him out at the weekend.