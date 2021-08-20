Andrew Rowley, BBC Radio London

Tottenham fans can’t have expected too much as they headed to the stadium last Sunday with the doom merchants predicting a tough day against the reigning champions.

But Son Heung Min’s goal changed the mood dramatically.

Whatever Spurs supporters felt about Nuno Espirito Santo’s appointment it must have been reassuring to see the industry and endeavour the players showed on Sunday for the new boss.

A week on, it’s now a question of whether that was due to playing in front of a full house at home, playing the champions, playing without their star player. Many will be keen to see if they can back that performance up at Molineux.

Nuno took a fringe side to Portugal in the Europa Conference League play-off and after the first-leg defeat declared that the club’s “feel good factor” disappeared as he left the first team in the UK.

There’s still a second leg to rectify that result on Thursday but Nuno’s focus is squarely on an early return to his old club Wolves where we will see if Spurs can replicate the intensity they showed on the opening day.