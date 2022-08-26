Aston Villa v West Ham: Head-to-head record

Aston Villa v West Ham 46 Premier League games - Aston Villa 13 wins, 51 goals and 15 clean sheets; West Ham 13 wins, 51 goals and 14 clean sheets

  • Aston Villa have won just one of their past 12 Premier League games against West Ham and are winless in eight against the Hammers.

  • West Ham have won their past two league games at Villa, as many as in their previous 19 visits.

  • Steven Gerrard's Villa side have lost three of their past five Premier League matches when scoring first.

  • West Ham remain the only Premier League side to have both failed to score a goal and not picked up a point yet this season. In English top-flight history, only four sides have lost their opening four matches of a campaign while also failing to score in each defeat.